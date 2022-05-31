T.J. Dillashaw explains why Alexander Volkanovski could be a serious threat for the lightweight division if he moves up 

T.J. Dillashaw recently stated that Alexander Volkanovski could be a problem if he decides to move up to the lightweight division of the UFC.

Volkanovski has been contemplating a move to the 155 lbs division of the UFC. The lightweight division is one of the toughest on the entire UFC roster due to the deep talent pool.

However, Dillashaw believes the featherweight champion can have an advantage in speed if he moves up. Given the Australian's experience in fighting in higher weight classes and bigger frame during his rugby career, he won't be at a power disadvantage at lightweight. While speaking to Submission Radio, here's what Dillashaw said about Volkanovski moving up:

"If Volkanovski goes up, he keeps that speed, he makes these guys look even slower. He does hit like a f***ing ton of bricks. He used to be big fighting and playing rugby. I don't think it's going to be a problem for him. He's gonna be a serious threat at 55. The guy's awesome, he's good. He did some great things."

Watch T.J. Dillashaw talk about Alexander Volkanovski:

Volkanovski is coming off a dominant win against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. He successfully defended his title for the third time with a stoppage win.

On the other hand, Dillashaw made his return to the octagon against Cory Sandhagen after a suspension. The former champion won via a split decision. However, he has been sidelined since with an injury.

T.J. Dillashaw is hyped up for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3

Alexander Volkanovski is set to take on Max Holloway for a third time at UFC 276. The duo have fought twice, with the current champion winning on both occasions. He defeated Holloway for the first time at UFC 245 to be crowned the champion. 'The Great' earned yet another win at UFC 251 to make the first defense of his title.

T.J. Dillashaw believes 'Blessed' should have won the second fight. Dillashaw is also hyped to see how the third clash goes:

"I did think Holloway won those fights, may be not the first one, for sure the second one. So, it's gonna be good to see that one get run back."

The UFC 276 card will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier, with the middleweight title on the line.

