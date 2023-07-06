Tagir Khalilov says he knows the ‘keys to beating’ Superlek Kiatmoo9

It’s not easy to come up with the perfect game plan to subdue Superlek Kiatmoo9, but Tagir Khalilov feels he has what it takes to stop the Thai superstar.

Khalilov is a rising star in ONE Championship’s flyweight Muay Thai ranks, and a match against Superlek at ONE Fight Night 12, let alone a win, is probably the Russian slugger’s biggest opportunity to date.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of their Muay Thai bout, Khalilov said he has the perfect style to beat the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion on July 14 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Khalilov said:

“In my view, the keys to beating Superlek are definitely good boxing, good footwork, and somewhat of a kickboxing style.”

He may be speaking in potential, but Khalilov may be on to something when he mentioned kickboxing.

The 30-year-old could use Superlek’s own style against him next week and potentially catch the flyweight kickboxing king unawares.

Superlek began his career as a Muay Thai artist, but found the best success under kickboxing in ONE Championship. The 27-year-old captured the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title this past January when he beat Daniel Puertas via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 6.

After a successful world title defense against Danial Williams in March, Superlek returned to Muay Thai and knocked out Nabil Anane this past month at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Khalilov, meanwhile, hopes to extend his winning streak to three matches when he squares up against Superlek in Bangkok.

‘Samingpri’ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout wins against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther.

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes