Tagir Khalilov says he won’t be caught off guard by ‘typical Thai fighter’ Superlek

Fiery Russian Tagir Khalilov sees next opponent Superlek Kiatmoo9 as another Thai fighter he is ready for.

The two flyweight warriors are to clash in a Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The fight will serve as the headliner for the event, which is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Samingpri’ said Superlek presents nothing he has not seen from Thai fighters he has fought before. He said:

“Superlek is a typical Thai fighter, so his style won’t surprise me because I’ve fought a lot of Thais.”

Superlek is going to be the third straight Thai fighter in as many matches that Tagir Khalilov is facing.

He topped Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi by way of first-round technical knockout (uppercut) in their showdown last December in Manila. Then in March, he KO’d Black Panther also in the opening frame with a nasty body shot that sent the latter immediately crumbling to the mat.

Superlek, meanwhile, is out to halt the success that Tagir Khalilov has been having against Thai fighters of late notwithstanding that he is fighting on a short turnaround.

‘The Kicking Machine’ was last in action on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he finished ONE newcomer Nabil Anane in the first round with a solid body shot.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion also fought in January and March this year, beating Spanish fighter Daniel Puertas for the then-vacant world title and then successfully defending it against Thai-Australian Daniel Williams, respectively.

