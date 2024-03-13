Tai Tuivasa record: Who is the only fighter to have beaten 'Bam Bam' via decision?

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa lives by his nickname inside the octagon and either wins big or goes down swinging.

Tuivasa's 14 wins and six losses have largely been credited to knockouts. 'Bam Bam' has only lost via decision once and similarly only won via decision once. The rest of his five losses have come via finishes, three knockouts and two submissions.

Tuivasa's decision loss came early on in his UFC career, with the Australian having fought only four times inside the octagon prior to that. He took on Bulgarian heavyweight and former combat sambo world champion Blagoy Ivanov in the opening fight on the UFC 238 main card.

Tuivasa had only just suffered his first professional loss in the preceding fight against Junior dos Santos and carried the same momentum into his UFC 238 fight that he was dominated in. Ivanov secured the judges' unanimous decision with scores of 29-28, 30-27, and 30-27.

Tuivasa went on to lose his next fight against Serghei Spivac to make it three losses in a row, before finally turning it around in 2020.

Tuivasa has now matched his losing streak from 2018-2019 by losing his last three outings and will look to turn it around this weekend against Marcin Tybura.

UFC Fight Night: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura: Full fight card details

Tai Tuivasa will headline UFC Fight Night 239 against Marcin Tybura on March 16 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Tuivasa is currently ranked No.9 in the heavyweight rankings, just above Tybura at No.10. Both fighters will look to secure a result and establish themselves in the top 10 of the heavyweight division.

A welterweight bout between Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa will feature as the co-main event of the card. An exciting light heavyweight clash between Ovince Saint Preux and Kennedy Nzechukwu will also be one to watch out for.

The rest of the main card is made up of a middleweight bout between Gerald Meerschaert and Bryan Barberena and a featherweight showdown between Christian Rodriguez and Isaac Dulgarian.