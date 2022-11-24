Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich: UFC on ESPN 42 betting odds

No.4- ranked UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa and No.5- ranked contender Sergei Pavlovich will collide in the upcoming UFC on ESPN 42 fight card scheduled for December 3 at the Amway Center in Florida.

Based on live odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, Pavlovich is the -180 betting favorite over the +155 underdog Tuivasa. Since the event is still 9 days away, the odds might change as Fight Night draws near.

Betting odds as per Draftkings:

However, according to the current odds, a $1000 bet placed on the favorite will provide users with a payout of $1555.55 if the Russian wins the contest. The same wager, if placed on Tuivasa, will result in a payout of $2,550 if the Australian wins the bout.

Tai Tuivasa is currently 14-4 as a professional mixed martial artist. 'Bam Bam' is a true knockout artist and holds 13 KO wins on his resume. However, in his last octagon outing, the shoey-loving fighter succumbed to a third-round knockout loss against Ciryl Gane.

Pavlovich, on the other hand, is currently on a four-fight win streak. The 30-year-old secured a 55-second knockout win against former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis in his last fight at UFC 277.

The Russian heavyweight currently holds a pro-MMA record consisting of 16 wins against a single loss.

UFC on ESPN 42 is headlined by a welterweight matchup between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and the mercurial Kevin Holland.

What are the best UFC wins of Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich

In the UFC, the best win of Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich has arguably come against the same fighter. Both fighters hold one win over former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis.

While Pavlovich secured a 55-second TKO win against Lewis at UFC 277, 'Bam Bam' knocked the 'Black Beast' out cold in the second round of their fight at UFC 271. Notably, Lewis has the most knockout wins in UFC history.

Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis below:

Another notable win for the Russian came against Shamil Abdurakhimov via a first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 204. One of 'Bam Bam's other top exploits came in a KO win against Dana White Contender Series alumnus Augusto Sakai at UFC 269.

Watch Tai Tuivasa knock out Derrick Lewis below:

