  • Taiki Naito says unbeaten Johan Estupinan has yet to face opponents of his class: "I'm going to be his toughest opponent"

Taiki Naito says unbeaten Johan Estupinan has yet to face opponents of his class: "I'm going to be his toughest opponent"

By James De Rozario
Modified Jun 05, 2025 18:18 GMT
(From left) Taiki Naito and Johan Estupinan.

Taiki Naito believes Colombian star Johan Estupinan has yet to face an opponent capable of testing his credentials ahead of their high-stakes showdown at ONE Fight Night 32.

The Japanese warrior, nicknamed 'Silent Sniper,' locks horns with the undefeated dynamo in a flyweight Muay Thai joust inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, June 6.

With years of experience over his upcoming foe, the No.3-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender remains confident in his ability to provide 'Panda Kick' with the most challenging contest of his unblemished professional journey.

"I am absolutely, for sure, I'm going to be his toughest opponent," Taiki Naito told Nick Atkin when asked if he represents the Colombian's most difficult assignment to date. "I will show it this weekend."
Though he sees Estupinan's pristine slate as somewhat hollow, Naito knows he will have a tough assignment on deck.

The Bell Wood Fight Team superstar has done his homework on his opposite number and knows he has knockout power and a variety of tricks equipped inside his striking arsenal.

However, as impressive as Estupinan is, the 29-year-old Japanese warrior has faced some of the biggest names in the promotion, including Superlek Kiatmoo9, Elias Mahmoudi, Jonathan Haggerty, and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Experience will be his trump card. However, Naito will need to bring more than that into this fight if he wants to put a halt to his two-match skid at ONE Fight Night 32.

Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Taiki Naito says he's switched things up in offense for Johan Estupinan scrap

Taiki Naito's kickboxing arsenal is right up there with the best in the business.

Still, the Japanese star, known primarily for his high fight IQ and counterattacking abilities, sees the need to improvise certain aspects of his craft in search of a big win against the undefeated Colombian fighter.

“People probably think of my punching as mainly counter-punches, but I’ve started to develop more of an offensive punching style, and I’m excited about that aspect of myself.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the promotion's latest American primetime spectacle for free on Friday, June 6.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
