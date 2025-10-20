  • home icon
  Taiki Naito steps in for injured Jacob Smith to face Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 37

Taiki Naito steps in for injured Jacob Smith to face Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 37

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 20, 2025 02:32 GMT
Taiki Naito (L) vs Nakrob Fairtex (R) at ONE Fight Night 37 | Photo by ONE Championship
Japanese veteran Taiki Naito will replace the injured Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 37 on Prime Video.

‘Silent Sniper’ has agreed to battle Nakrob Fairtex of Thailand in flyweight Muay Thai action. on November 8, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Always up for a challenge, the 29-year-old didn't hesitate when the opportunity arose.

Naito has been a fixture in the 135-pound striking divisions, tallying eight victories across both flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing in the home of martial arts.

The Bell Wood Fight Team representative brings forth methodical counter-striking and technical precision.

Most recently, Naito delivered a stern message at ONE Fight Night 32 this past June, where he handed Johan 'Panda Kick' Estupinan his first career loss.

The Japanese warrior showcased heart by weathering the Colombian’s aggressive attacks, before landing a ferocious counter left hook for the knockdown.

Naito cruised to a majority decision win and made it clear he’s still a threat in the flyweight Muay Thai ranks.

But Nakrob is out for vindication as well after a knockout loss to Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in his last bout.

The Fairtex Training Center veteran has been a mainstay in the division for his ruthless combinations and knockout power.

Both fighters carry significant motivation into this flyweight clash, with possible ranking implications on the stacked weight class on the line.

Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 37 on Prime Video

Roman Kryklia vs Samet Agdeve (inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world championship)

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Nico Carrillo vs. Luke Lessei (featherweight Muay Thai)

Carlo Bumina-ang vs. Elbek Alyshov (bantamweight MMA)

Gilbert Nakatani vs. Eko Roni Saputra (flyweight MMA)

Nakrob Fairtex vs. Taiki Naito (flyweight Muay Thai)

ONE Fight Night 37 streams live on Friday, November 8, in U.S. primetime exclusively on Prime Video for North American viewers.

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
