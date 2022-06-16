"She does have a good shot"- Taila Santos believes Miesha Tate's wrestling will be big factor in potential Valentina Shevchenko fight

In the aftermath of her UFC 275 loss at the hands of Valentina Shevchenko, Taila Santos commented on Miesha Tate's prospects in a fight against the flyweight champion. She asserted that Tate's background in wrestling could bolster her chances of emerging with a win against Shevchenko.

In the wake of her near-upset loss at UFC 275, during the post-fight media scrum, Valentina Shevchenko discussed a potential fight against 'Cupcake' as her next title defense.

Although Shevchenko won via split decision at UFC 275, a massive faction of MMA fans and pundits declared Santos had revealed the blueprint to beating Shevchenko by using a wrestling-heavy attack, exposing her weaknesses to the world.

While conversing with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Santos looked back at her performance and agreed that she had unearthed holes in Shevchenko's game. She asserted that Tate stood a great chance of emerging victorious against Shevchenko if she exploits those holes and dominates 'Bullet' on the mats:

"Yeah, I think that you know, I showed what is what regarding [Valentina Shevchenko's] style and, you know, where we can get some success and someone like [Miesha Tate], who has a very strong wrestling background, you know, she's able to get the takedown and get up control. She does have a good shot. I believe that."

Watch Taila Santos on The MMA Hour below:

Miesha Tate believes she already had the blueprint for beating Valentina Shevchenko

In a recent interaction with Ariel Helwani on a previous edition of The MMA Hour, 'Cupcake' bared her intentions of exploiting Valentina Shevchenko's weaknesses on the ground.

She asserted that she already had plans to take Shevchenko down and dominate her with her superior wrestling and grappling skills. Tate expressed great confidence in her abilities, declaring that she knew how to beat the Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian.

“The worst part is I already knew this. Now, the rest of the world knows it. I already believe this. I didn’t want Valentina to look any less indestructible. I wanted her to stay where everybody thought she was so unbeatable, because I already knew I could do that.”

Watch Miesha Tate's full interaction with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far