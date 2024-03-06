"TAKE CARE OF THE BRAIN" - Sean Strickland shares heartfelt mental health message in light of Ryan Garcia's recent meltdown

Sean Strickland recently spoke out on mental health issues amidst Ryan Garcia's equivocal behavior.

The former UFC middleweight champion, renowned for his unfiltered opinions on sensitive subjects, chose to deviate from his typical polarizing remarks as he offered guidance to 'KingRy' amid apparent mental health challenges. In a video shared on X, 'Tarzan' urged Garcia to reconsider his circle of friends:

"Mental illness is like someone else living in your body that takes control randomly, and you have no idea you're not in control. Some people will get this some people won't. Garcia needs to rethink who he hangs around with. TAKE CARE OF THE BRAIN. Work out. Have good friends."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Strickland had previously expressed sympathy towards Garcia after referring to him as a "pu**y" for discussing his mental health in a video.

Garcia's erratic behavior has raised significant alarm among combat sports fans, with his recent actions and troubling social media posts causing widespread concern. With 'KingRy' scheduled to face Devin Haney for the WBC super-lightweight belt on April 20, doubts loom large over whether he will be mentally and physically prepared to step into the ring against 'The Dream'.

Throughout last week's press conferences, the former interim WBC lightweight titleholder displayed a demeanor vastly different from his usual self, sparking heightened speculation among fans and pundits. Allegations of substance abuse and peculiar associations with a satanic suicide cult have only added to the uncertainty surrounding him.

Sean Strickland's unconventional perspective on obese individuals

Sean Strickland recently sparked controversy with his explanation for why he avoids conducting business deals with overweight women.

'Tarzan' wrote on X:

"I've come to realize something about myself... I can't do business with fat women, even if it's a good deal... It's like something in me doesn't trust them... Just me? Lol"

Subsequently, Strickland went to great lengths, providing peculiar justifications for his overall distrust of obese individuals, a viewpoint that could be considered highly controversial by many.

Check out Sean Strickland's posts below:

