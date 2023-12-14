"Take the cat out for a walk" - Michael Bisping shares hilarious take on Wing Chun's purpose in modern-day MMA in the wake of Tony Ferguson's training

Michael Bisping does not exactly get fired up at the notion that Tony Ferguson is doing Wing Chun training as of late.

Ferguson readies to clash with Paddy Pimblett on December 16th in the UFC's final pay-per-view of 2023.

'The Count' was asked by his Believe You Me podcast co-host if Bisping had seen a video of Tony Ferguson posted earlier in the week of 'El Cucuy' hitting a Wing Chun dummy.

In response to this tongue-in-cheek question from Mike Harrington, Bisping said,

"I haven't seen that video, no. But anyone that's doing Wing Chun is wasting their time, no offense. If you're 75 years old and you want to do a bit of Tai Chi, good for you. Move the body, walk, take the cat out for a walk. Take cat litter out of the house, right? Do something with your body. Tai chi is great. Wing Chun in modern day mixed martial arts, limited."

Wing Chun is a close-quarters focused form of striking that uses a traditional martial art cognizant of linear strikes and efficiency of movement. Ferguson has for a while been someone who has integrated Wing Chun strikes into his overall training and in-cage combative approach.

Check out the BYM episode with the Wing Chun exchange below:

Tony Ferguson and his road to redemption

The former interim champion was infamously on a double-digit UFC win streak at one point with the era of blades and shades shining brightly.

Ferguson has as of late sadly accrued a six-fight losing streak after his aforementioned 12-fight winning run was halted. In June 2019, 'El Cucuy' recorded his last UFC win, as of this writing, when he halted Donald Cerrone. This doctor's stoppage took place at UFC 238.

UFC 249 in May 2020 saw Ferguson take the first loss on his present skid when Justin Gaethje finished him in the fifth and final frame to garner the interim 155-pound title.

Since that initial loss, Ferguson has gone on to fall to fighters who are undoubtedly proven and high-level. But this losing streak is approaching the all-time longest in UFC history sort of territory with the likes of BJ Penn and Sam Alvey.

Tony Ferguson has also gone on to lose to future UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, ranked 155er Beneil Dariush, a pair of former UFC lightweight title challengers in Nate Diaz and Michael Chandler, plus Bobby Green during Ferguson's most recent outing in July at UFC 291.

