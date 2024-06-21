"Take some ibuprofen lil bro," "Pereira fights with broken toes" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's injury that forced him to withdraw from UFC 303

Conor McGregor has revealed the injury that forced him to pull out of UFC 303 and the mixed martial arts community seems to be largely roasting him for it. The former two division UFC champion was set to fight on June 29 against Michael Chandler in a pay-per-view headliner at welterweight.

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka II for the former's light heavyweight belt replaced that fight after a whirlwind period of uncertainty following a Dublin presser for McGregor-Chandler being canceled last minute.

'The Notorious' posted several photos of the injury in question on his personal X page. The photographs showcased a noticeably bruised toe and finally an x-ray to indicate a broken bone.

Multiple Instagram users commented on McGregor's photos that were reshared by an account known as Home of Fight. The fan feedback seemed none too kind toward the UFC's pay-per-view king on this post.

Trending

@bpics_glass said:

"That's it? Take some ibuprofen lil bro"

@ispencermartin stated:

"Meanwhile Pereira fights with broken toes all the time"

@jamiel.io quipped:

"Walk it off dude"

Check out the post where many commented on the state of Conor McGregor's injury that scuttled plans for UFC 303 below:

Conor McGregor and the prior occasions he pulled out of a fight due to injury

Conor McGregor has not pulled out of a fight in the UFC due to injury prior to the Michael Chandler matchup at UFC 303. But he has had to withdraw from a planned matchup once before in his MMA career.

This happened at Cage Warriors Fight Night 7 as McGregor was set to defend his CW featherweight championship against Jim Alers. The September 2012 contest would be scrapped following facial injuries reported from officials who projected that the Irishman would have to spend six weeks on the sidelines.

Alers would end up taking on replacement opponent Marcio Cesar and he emerged victorious via second round submission.

The promotion tried to re-book the Jim Alers versus Conor McGregor matchup for December of that year but it was Alers who would sustain an injury this time and the bout was called off once again. The Cage Warriors featherweight champ would then add a second CW belt to his mantle as McGregor halted Ivan Buchinger with strikes in round one for his next fight.

The 35-year-old was then UFC bound after becoming the Cage Warriors champ-champ and the rest is history. McGregor has no concrete return timeline set with some in the MMA community wondering if the Dublin native will ever fight again.