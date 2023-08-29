Who is 'Skeletor' Rhys McKee? Fight with Khamzat Chimaev, Cage Warriors championship run, and more about the UFC Paris fighter

Rhys McKee is set to make his return to the UFC at UFC Paris and the MMA world is excited to see the former Cage Warriors champion back in the octagon.

The Northern Ireland native has fought in the UFC before and suffered two consecutive losses at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono. However, the former Cage Warriors star has come back strong following his losses and won three consecutive fights before securing his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Rhys McKee will now fight Ange Loosa at UFC Paris, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 2nd. 'Skeletor' will look to secure his return with a dominant win over a fighter who has fought in the organization just twice, losing one and winning one fight. For McKee, this is another shot at making it big in the biggest Mixed Martial Arts Promotion in the world.

Irish fighters have had a lot of luck in the octagon in the past and McKee will look to replicate that against Ange Loosa. 'Skeletor' is a well-rounded fighter with excellent striking and good grappling. If he can replicate his Cage Warriors form in the UFC, he can get up the ranks quickly and become a real threat for the title.

Rhys McKee is excited to fight in front of a crowd and calls this fight his 'real debut'

The Cage Warriors champion made his UFC debut during the pandemic and hence had no crowd to cheer him on. So when he fights at UFC Paris, an entire stadium will be there to cheer him on in his return to the organization. In a recent interview with Patrick McCorry, he spoke about how he considers this fight his real debut and not his first fight in the organization:

"Yeah for sure, you know a lot of people said is this the second debut? I look at this as the real debut. You know, I've never experienced the real UFC, you know the crowd, the atmosphere. So I'm relishing that it's going to be very exciting, something that I think about a lot, it's just the real debut, this is no comeback."

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

Rhys McKee will look to make an impact in the UFC, carrying a 3-fight winning streak ahead of his return to the octagon. For McKee, this could probably be his last chance to fight in the UFC so he will look to make the most of it.