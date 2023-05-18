Rising UFC welterweight and Cage Warriors star discuss terms as they ponder over a crossover MMA fight

UFC welterweight Bryan Battle and Cage Warriors champion Rhys McKee seem interested in fighting each other in a crossover event.

It all started when McKee received the news that UFC 292 will take place on August 19 in Boston, Massachusetts. 'Skeletor' took to Twitter to pitch the idea of a fight between him and Bryan Batte at the aforementioned event.

McKee then uploaded a customised poster for a potential Boston showdown between him and 'Pooh Bear'.

Battle then responded to 'Skeletor's' tweet and mentioned the possible stakes for the fight. 'Pooh Bear' said that he was willing to put his TUF trophy on the line in exchange for McKee's Cage Warriors title belt.

"If I win, I get the Cage Warriors title belt, if he wins, he gets the TUF trophy."

If McKee does get included in the Boston fight card, it would mark the 27-year-old's second stint in the multi-billion dollar promotion. 'Skeletor' made his UFC debut in July 2020 and went up against Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' made light work of McKee and finished him via TKO in the opening round.

McKee then locked horns againsst Alex Morono in November 2020. Once again, the 27-year-old failed to get his hand raised and lost the contest via unanimous decision.

After the two losses, 'Skeletor' parted ways with the promotion and went back to compete in Cage Warriors.

Bryan Battle had an impressive outing at UFC Charlotte

For his fifth promotional fight, Bryan Battle was matched up against Gabriel Green at UFC Charlotte. The event was held on May 13 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida.

On fight night, Battle ran through his opponent and knocked him out in the opening seconds of their fight. With the victory, 'Pooh Bear' extended his MMA record to 9-2.

Bryan Battle knocks Gabe Green out in 14 seconds!!!https://t.co/J02SIobHTB

In his post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, Battle called out Ian Garry for a fight. 'Pooh Bear' criticised 'The Future' for going to the judges scorecards in his fight against Green, while he knocked the same opponent out in just 14 seconds.

"Ian, you big, blonde, doofus, what's happening baby? It took [Garry] 15 minutes, he couldn't finish [Gabriel Green]."

Check out the post-fight octagon interview below:

