How many fighters are debuting at UFC Paris? Here are all their names, ages, and MMA records

The upcoming UFC Paris event will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, on September 2, 2023. It'll be headlined by a heavyweight bout between former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and Moldovian MMA star Sergey Spivak.

The co-headlining matchup at UFC Paris will see former UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas make her flyweight divisional debut. She will take on France's own Manon Fiorot.

Interestingly, seven fighters will compete for the first time under the UFC banner. The fighters making their UFC debuts at UFC Paris include Bogdan Guskov, Yanis Ghemmouri, Caolan Loughran, Morgan Charriere, Manolo Zecchini, Jacqueline Cavalcanti, and Nora Cornolle.

Bogdan Guskov is a 30-year-old Uzbekistani fighter who boasts a professional MMA record of 14 wins and two losses.

Yanis Ghemmouri is a 28-year-old French fighter with a record of 12 wins and 1 loss. Ghemmouri will face fellow UFC debutant Caolan Loughran at the event.

Details regarding Loughran's age are unavailable. Regardless, the former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion from Ireland has an unbeaten record of eight wins and zero losses.

The aforementioned three fighters will compete on the event's main card portion. The following four UFC debutants will be featured on the event's preliminary card.

UFC debutant Morgan Charriere is a 27-year-old French fighter with a record of 18 wins and nine losses. Charriere's opponent Manolo Zecchini is a 26-year-old Italian fighter with a record of 11 wins and three losses.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Cavalcanti is a 25-year-old Portuguese fighter with a record of five wins and one loss. Also making her debut at the event is Nora Cornolle, who's a 33-year-old French fighter with a record of six wins and one loss.

UFC Paris debutants look to make an impact on stacked fight card

The UFC Fight Night card set to take place in Paris features several experienced UFC fighters as well as seven UFC debutants. The upcoming Fight Night event marks the UFC's second event in France after the exhilarating "UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa" event that took place in September 2022.

The consensus is that the seven UFC newcomers have an incredible opportunity to make a name for themselves at the UFC Paris event.

Moreover, the event promises several exciting matchups. The weight classes and matchups for the event's main card and preliminary card portions have been displayed below:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

Women’s Flyweight bout: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Lightweight bout: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

Featherweight bout: William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida

Bantamweight bout: Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Caolan Loughran

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Featherweight bout: Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Bantamweight bout: Taylor Lapilus vs. Muin Gafurov

Women's Bantamweight bout: Zarah Fairn dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Joselyne Edwards vs. Nora Cornolle

Welterweight bout: Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

Bantamweight bout: Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

