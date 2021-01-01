Watch: Conor McGregor reminds the world of one-punch KO that earned him his first double champion status in 2012

Eight years ago, UFC superstar Conor McGregor became a double champion in Cage Warriors. In possession of the featherweight championship at that point in time, McGregor would go on to win the Cage Warriors lightweight title on December 31st, 2012.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Conor McGregor recalled his first win as a double champion from 2012. The Irishman labeled his stunning win over Ivan Buchinger as the cleanest one-shot knockout in MMA history.

Here is what Conor McGregor wrote, via his official Instagram handle:

McGregor's win on the night was the first time the Irishman had become a double champion in his career. The Notorious One would eventually replicate another similar achievement at UFC 205 when he would beat Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight title and eventually assert his dominance in the 155-lbs division. The win over Alvarez from 2016 meant that Conor McGregor held both the UFC featherweight and lightweight title at the same time.

When will Conor McGregor fight next?

Conor McGregor will mark his return to the Octagon in January of 2021. In the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021, the Irishman will face Dustin Poirier in a highly-awaited rematch. The Notorious One will headline UFC 257.

The first time both McGregor and Poirier fought was at featherweight, at UFC 178. McGregor would TKO Poirier in the very first round of that fight.

However, the rematch between the two former lightweight titleholders (interim in the case of Poirier) could turn out to be a completely different fight. And the contest will also have huge implications on the lightweight title picture.

That being said, UFC President Dana White has confirmed that he will soon meet with current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, in order to discuss his status as a fighter and decide the future of the strap.

Apart from Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, the UFC's lightweight division is currently stacked with some of the best fighters in the world including the likes of Charles Oliveira, Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Michael Chandler.