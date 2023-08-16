"Take me out, chop me down" - When Sean O'Malley gave a hilarious reaction to being asked if he was scared of Hasbulla

In a short period, Sean O'Malley and Hasbulla Magomedov have grown to become big names in MMA, but for different reasons.

O'Malley's skills inside the octagon and his flamboyant personality outside it have made him popular in the MMA world. Magomedov, on the other hand, is adored by several fans for his humorous antics and hilarious pranks.

O'Malley has also shared his thoughts on Magomedov's persona in the past. 'Sugar' was once asked about his opinion on a hypothetical possible tag team match which would have the 28-year-old and the Irish superstar Conor McGregor on one side and Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov on the other.

O'Malley humorously said that he would defeat Nurmagomedov and the Irishman can take care of 'Mini Khabib'.

"Well, I can probably take out Khabib. So, Conor would have to take out Hasbulla," said Sean O'Malley.

After being asked whether the rising bantamweight contender was scared of Magomedov, O'Malley said:

"I wouldn't fight him. He would take me out, chop me down."

You can see the humorous clip below:

O'Malley is currently scheduled to headline UFC 292 in a title fight against bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. The event will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 19.

Who are MMA fighters picking to win between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley?

In the lead-up to the UFC 292 main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley, many MMA fighters have made their picks regarding the exciting matchup.

In a compilation video made by journalist James Lynch, a majority of the fighters are leaning toward one side. Athletes like Stephen Thompson, Neil Magny, Mackenzie Dern, Chris Daukaus, Raul Rosas Jr., Sean Brady and Chris Curtis believe that 'Funk Master' will emerge victorious on August 19.

Bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen, who has a loss against 'Funk Master', also thinks the bantamweight champion will get his hand raised come fight night.

"I think Sterling's gonna win that one," said Cory Sandhagen. "I don't know, a lot of Sterling's fights are pretty close. I think Sterling's really good at staying this much [hand gesture] ahead and I think that's what he tries to do and it's a smart way of fighting. So yeah, I do think it's gonna be a fairly close one but Sterling's really good a keeping track of winning."

Check out some MMA fighter picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley below: