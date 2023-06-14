Take a ringside view of Superbon’s lightning KO of Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon’s lightning-fast KO over Tayfun Ozcan should be a potential candidate for ONE Championship’s Knockout of the Year award.

The Thai superstar headed towards this matchup with a much-needed win when he collided against the No.5 ranked featherweight at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The former dominant world titleholder had previously suffered a horrific knockdown of his own when he lost his belt against Chingiz Allazov earlier this year. If he had lost on Friday, all hopes of becoming a world champion again would have been crushed that very night.

Ozcan, likewise, was in a similar position where a loss to Superbon meant losing a chance to fight for the crown and advance his career as one of the kickboxing elites in ONE Championship. Unfortunately, it wasn’t Ozcan’s time to shine but he put in a tremendous effort to make it so.

Right from the onset, the pressure was on for both fighters. The Dutch-Turkish striker set the pace early with his striking, closing the distance well with some powerful shots which landed with efficiency.

However, Superbon kept biding his time. Eventually, Ozcan gave the former world champion the space to unleash some of his greatest weapons, including his signature high kicks.

Going into the second, Superbon kept his head above water by maintaining his distance and timing the perfect combinations.

This made Ozcan reel upon impact and out of frustration, he forced a flurry of headshots before Superbon disengaged to land the perfect roundhouse kick KO to the head.

Watch the replay of Superbon’s handiwork from ringside view below:

Poll : 0 votes