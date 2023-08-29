"Take off the thong" - Conor McGregor sports 'creepy AF' smile and shorts while recording cardio session up close, fans react

Conor McGregor, known for his flamboyant social media presence, has yet again stirred the pot with a recent Instagram post that's generating its fair share of chatter.

McGregor's penchant for sharing glimpses of his workout routines and training sessions is no secret. In his latest video, the Irish fighter is captured engrossed in a cardio workout, pedaling on a fitness bike. However, it wasn't the exercise that stole the spotlight but rather his attire.

McGregor chose to sport a vibrant blue Versace brief, which inadvertently became the center of attention due to its revealing nature. Adding to the quirkiness, 'The Notorious wore a distinct smile that some netizens dubbed as 'creepy.' Alongside the video, the Irishman playfully captioned:

"American Psycho II"

In response, fans had a spectrum of reactions, with some expressing discomfort and others injecting humor into the situation:

"Take off the thong"

"Quit doing this creepy shit, man"

"Without having his balls make a cameo"

"Eggs to The Left, eggs to The Right"

"Cringe to the MAX"

Conor McGregor's social media presence has often garnered a mix of admiration and skepticism. While his unabashed approach to sharing his training and lifestyle resonates with some fans, it has also invited its fair share of critics.

Conor McGregor throws down the gauntlet to Michael Chandler with 'Bone-Breaking' challenge

Conor McGregor, never one to shy away from sparking a fiery exchange, has once again ignited the flames by issuing a bold challenge to his potential rival, Michael Chandler, via Twitter.

In a series of tweets, McGregor aimed direct taunts at Chandler. Taking a playful dig at Chandler's 'Iron' moniker and his motivational speeches, McGregor held nothing back:

"I’m not messing one bit, the bones at the top of my shoulders, break faces and noses and teeth easily. I’d fancy them to break a jaw handy. Isn’t that just crazy? It’s like they are made of steel of some kind. #ShouldersMcGregor"

"I’ve industrial steel in my leg now, and I’ve long natural steel in the shoulders and elbows and knuckles of the fist. I’m over 3/4 steel. And steel crushes iron. Crushes the little bones in 'Iron's face. Out with the iron you little bosu ball motivational speakin handbag."

