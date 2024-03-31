"Take me to this timeline" - Fans get emotional as Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson and other fantasy matchups feature in new UFC 300 trailer

Fans recently shared their opinions on the latest UFC 300 trailer, which had athletes from the past and present in addition to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Fans are giddy with excitement for UFC 300, which is expected to be the most-viewed mixed martial arts event of the year and is just two weeks away. It is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 13.

UFC 300 has a lot of hype since it has a card stacked from top to bottom with 12 champions, past or present, and the other slots are occupied by entertaining fighters, fan favorites, and strong competitors.

UFC recently released the trailer for the highly anticipated MMA event of the year on X. Many renowned mixed martial artists were featured in the trailer, such as UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Lidell and Daniel Cormier, current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and former two-division champions Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, and Amanda Nunes, among many others.

UFC 300's trailer

Fans were delighted with the trailer and rushed to the comments section to express their excitement. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

''This was beautiful .. the nostalgia is real''

''Take me to this timeline''

''Jokes aside, this trailer brought a tear to my eye.''

One fan cited the rivalry between Khabib and Ferguson as the promotion CGI’d both of them in the new trailer, writing:

''Prime Khabib vs. old Ferguson is sick work''

more reactions

fan reactions to UFC's post

The current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his title against Jamahal Hill in the main event. There will be two additional title fights on the main card, as Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan and Justin Gaethje defends his BMF title against Max Holloway.