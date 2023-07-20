Takeru Segawa continues Tiger Mask responsibility, spearheads school construction in Vietnam

Takeru Segawa’s influence grew further during a recent donation drive in Vietnam.

Taking responsibility as the 7th Generation Tiger Mask, the Japanese kickboxing legend recently visited the site where the Tiger Mask Foundation will construct a new school as part of its donation drive.

In an Instagram post, Takeru expressed his happiness for the Tiger Mask’s initiative as well as the children’s future in the region.

Takeru posted:

“Preliminary inspection of the school construction site🏫. As many children as possible can go to school and receive an education. May you spend your time with a smile 🙏🏼. We’re making a good school.”

The only three-division K1 Kickboxing world champion is one of the most influential athletes in Japanese history. He’s held in such high regard in his home country that he was chosen to don the iconic Tiger Mask, despite being a kickboxer.

The Tiger Mask character is an iconic professional wrestling persona in Japan and was first portrayed by Satoru Sayama. The iconic face gear has since been worn several times by several individuals, all of whom were professional wrestlers.

Nevertheless, Takeru’s influence in Japan made him the perfect successor to the legendary lineage.

While he’s busy with his charity drive in Vietnam, Takeru is set for a titanic ONE Championship debut.

Takeru recently signed with the promotion early this year and is rumored to face one of the best strikers in ONE Championship.

Although his opponent hasn’t been officially announced, Takeru could face either ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon or ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his first outing.