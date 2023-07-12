Takeru Segawa dons iconic Tiger Mask in heartwarming donation drive in Vietnam

Takeru Segawa’s mythos continues to grow brighter, even outside of his kickboxing empire.

The Japanese superstar is the 7th Generation Tiger Mask, and he donned the iconic face gear during his donation drive in Vietnam.

Using the 7th Generation Tiger Mask Instagram account, Takeru shared that he and Japan’s Tiger Mask Foundation donated television sets, air conditioning units, and some sweet treats to an orphanage in Tuyen Quang Province.

Takeru also put on a bit of an open workout as Tiger Mask.

“7th generation Tiger Mask project. Today we visited an orphanage in Tuyen Quang province, Vietnam🏫🇻🇳. Presents such as TVs, air conditioners, sweets, etc., were donated. I also showed off my mitt hitting 🐯. The children's smiles were sparkling, and I got power ✨,” Takeru wrote as Tiger Mask."

Tiger Mask is one of the most iconic figures in both Japanese pro-wrestling and pop culture. The character has also been depicted in several media, including manga and anime.

Although Tiger Mask is primarily a pro-wrestling character, the first Tiger Mask himself Satoru Sayama bestowed the headgear to Takeru earlier this year.

That makes Takeru the only non-wrestler to be included in the prestigious lineage.

Takeru is one of the most iconic Japanese athletes of all time, and he’s the only fighter to hold world titles across three divisions in K-1 Kickboxing.

The Japanese superstar has since signed an exclusive contract with ONE Championship in April this year.

Although there is still no official announcement regarding his ONE Championship debut, it’s heavily rumored that Takeru will be taking on ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Tokyo.

