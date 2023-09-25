Takeru Segawa remains focused on booking fight against ‘tough’ and ‘strong’ Rodtang: “The plan is the same”

This past weekend, ONE Championship’s blockbuster signing Takeru Segawa attended one of the biggest Muay Thai fights of all time – and it was one that will be talked about for ages.

Signing with the promotion earlier this year, in a move that many thought would never happen, the hype for his debut is constantly growing.

On top of seeing the Japanese kickboxer compete inside the circle, fans also dreamt of the day that Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 would finally compete against each other.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, they did just that, producing an instant classic where ‘The Kicking Machine’ came out on top in a three-round non-title fight.

Despite the success that Superlek had in the fight, the contest didn’t change the mind of Takeru Segawa who has made his plans very clear.

Since signing with the promotion, the superstar has had his eyes on one man in particular, chasing a huge super fight with Rodtang, which would most definitely be another instant classic under the ONE banner.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post Martial Arts after the main event came to an end, he remained clear that the result of the fight didn't influence his plans going forward:

“Of course, my plan to fight Rodtang is not going to change because I understand how strong Rodtang is and how tough his body is. So the plan is the same.”

Watch the full interview below:

After facing Superlek in one of the biggest fights of the year, Rodtang could be set to make history this year by competing in two dream fights within a few months of each other should he meet the Japanese striker later this year.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available to watch back for free and in full via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.