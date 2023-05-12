Takeru Segawa says he is in the best form of his life: “I am at my strongest”

Multiple-time K-1 world champion and Japanese striking icon Takeru Segawa could not be more excited for his career. Segawa recently announced that he joined the world’s largest martial arts organization, ONE Championship.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong took a direct flight from the United States to Tokyo, Japan, to join Takeru in a press conference announcing the kickboxing star had signed with ONE.

At the press conference, Takeru spoke to the media, and said that although he is at the tail end of his career, he believes he is in his best form ever.

Takeru said:

“I think I am in the last chapter of my active career, but I think I am at my strongest ever right now.”

There is certainly no shortage of big-time matchups for Takeru in ONE Championship, with each fight easily headlining a major card and selling out any stadium.

A battle with reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is an interesting possibility, with Takeru being a predominantly kickboxing world champion himself.

A few more exciting propositions come a weight class above, against reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, and reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

But the one fight Takeru definitely has his sights set on is a showdown with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang has emerged as one of the biggest martial arts stars on the planet, especially following his U.S. debut last weekend.

Rodtang annihilated former WBC Muay Thai International champion Edgar Tabares of Mexico in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place live at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

