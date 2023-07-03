Takeru Segawa says now is the perfect time to test himself against Rodtang Jitmuangnon

For quite some time, fans had eagerly prayed and hoped for the opportunity to witness the exceptional skills of Japanese kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa within the confines of ONE Championship.

Finally, earlier this year, the desires of combat sports enthusiasts were fulfilled as the three-weight K-1 world champion officially signed a contract with the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 31-year-old is a huge star in the striking art, often regarded as one of the very best kickboxers on the planet both in Japan and worldwide.

With the move, the number of dream matchups, new challengers, and an opportunity to compete in front of a new audience was made possible – and there is more than just one fighter who would love to test the Japanese sensation’s credibility on the global stage of ONE.

On his end, however, Takeru stressed that he wants Rodtang Jitmuangnon as that would give him a chance to compete against who many believe to be the best dance partner for the kickboxing legend in his promotional bow.

But there’s also another reason why he wants to make that mega-fight a reality.

He told ONE Championship:

“To be honest, I had surgery, but I am not in 100% condition, and there are parts of me that are breaking down. That’s the reality. I also have my own doubts about how many more fights I can have in my career. That's why I want to fight Rodtang as soon as possible, to overcome it.”

After all, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is one of the few fighters on the planet that can match Takeru when it comes to accomplishments and star quality.

A fight between them would be immediately iconic and a must-watch occasion for fans all over the world, especially in Asia.

