Takeru Segawa says Rodtang was misfiring against Superlek, feels a draw ‘would have been a better result’

As one of the biggest fights of the year finally went down this past Friday, Takeru Segawa watched closely from the stands.

Signing with the promotion earlier this year, the Japanese kickboxing superstar is still eagerly anticipating his debut assignment on the global stage of the promotion.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, two elite strikers finally met in the main event, with either competitor being likely opponents to welcome the promotion’s new big addition in the near future.

In a three-round non title fight, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeated Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a fight that lived up to the hype.

Though his Muay Thai world championship wasn’t on the line, ‘The Iron Man’ was beaten under striking rules for the first time under the ONE Championship banner.

‘The Kicking Machine’ did exactly what he said he would and met Rodtang in the middle of the ring and went to war with the dominant Muay Thai world champion.

Delivering an instant classic, on top of all of the hype surrounding the fight, the contest was high-octane fun from start to finish.

After the fight, Takeru weighed in with his thoughts on the contest in an interview with the South China Morning Post Martial Arts.

Though he believes that Rodtang wasn’t firing on all cylinders on the night, he also believes that the fight was closer than the result insinuates:

“Rodtang’s striking was not that accurate, so I think the judges got it right. Maybe, a draw would have been a better result.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available to watch back for free and in full via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.