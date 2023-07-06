Takeru Segawa suggests his style more suited for five-round wars: “I’m a slow starter”

Multi-time Japanese kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa’s ONE Championship debut is imminent. The 31-year-old striking savant signed with the world’s largest martial arts organization earlier this year to much fanfare, and is eagerly awaiting his first assignment.

One of the biggest adjustments Takeru will have to make, however, is the intensity in which he fights. The Japanese star is one of the most skilled technicians in the game, but ONE Championship striking matches are notoriously fast-paced, with lightning quick finishes.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Takeru described his style with regards to the typical ONE Championship fight.

The Japanese icon said:

“It was a five-round fight, and I do think that five rounds suit me. I'm a slow starter, so I tend to pick up the pace in the later rounds. I think five rounds are good, but it can be quite tiring. I have been competing in three-round fights until now.”

Takeru will need to be on his A-game when he finally steps into the ONE Championship ring for his first fight. There are loads of options for Takeru, who is looking to make his promotional debut before the year ends.

Obviously, the fight to make is against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But Takeru is in no rush to face the Thai dynamo and says he would likely take a different fight to prepare himself for the truly big tests in the circle.

Luckily for him, he is left with a plethora of choices. Whoever he picks, it will certainly be a joy to watch.

