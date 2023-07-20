Takeru Segawa takes no days off, puts in the work during Vietnam charity drive

Takeru Segawa is staying sharp ahead of his unscheduled ONE Championship debut.

Takeru didn’t become one of the greatest kickboxers of all time without consistently working hard. Regardless of what’s happening in his life, the Japanese superstar continues to evolve ahead of his first super-fight in ONE.

During his donation drive as the 7th Generation Tiger Mask, the 31-year-old recently posted several videos on Instagram of himself training in Vietnam with the caption saying:

“Training 🔥Mother Nature is the best 🌴🇻🇳 in between”

Takeru Segawa holds an overall professional kickboxing record of 42-3, with 25 wins by knockout. Along the way, he’s solidified his legacy as a legend by becoming the only fighter in K-1 history to be a three-division world champion.

The Japanese-born superstar last fought on June 24, defeating Bailey Sugden to win the ISKA and KGP K-1 lightweight world titles.

Earlier this year, Takeru officially signed with ONE Championship, taking the promotion’s kickboxing status to the next level. It’s unclear when the 31-year-old plans to make his promotional debut, but he does have an opponent in mind.

Takeru Segawa hopes to fight ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his ONE debut. ‘The Iron Man’ fought in kickboxing in January, earning a dominant unanimous decision win before returning to Muay Thai. It also helps that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong wants the superfight to happen.

Takeru vs. Rodtang is a must-see matchup for kickboxing fans worldwide. The stakes could be raised depending on the venue, as Chatri Sityodtong has teased the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Only time will tell if the fight materializes in the near future.