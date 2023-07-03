Takeru sides with countryman in controversial 2018 Rodtang fight: “Tenshin’s victory is undeniable”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon doesn’t have any second thoughts on whether or not he beat Tenshin Nasukawa when they competed in June 2018.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has refused to accept his extension round unanimous decision loss to the kickboxing superstar, citing the defeat as a bad call by the judges.

On his end, the Thai striking superstar pressed at the hometown hero with his typical attacks. Tenshin, on the flip side, cut out his rival’s onslaught with the technical prowess he is known for.

But after six back-and-forth rounds, Rodtang, much to the surprise of fans, did not leave the Makuhari Messe Event Hall with a victory.

That topic has been constantly making its rounds on the internet ever since, with analysts and experts still not unanimously agreeing on the outcome.

And most recently, ONE Championship’s new star signing, Takeru Segawa, shared his input on the controversial fight five years ago.

As expected, Takeru took Tenshin’s side, saying he believed his countryman was the deserving winner.

He told ONE Championship:

“The fight between Tenshin and Rodtang was an amazing fight, and I think it was a very close match. The decision is up to the referees and judges, and I believe their judgment is correct, and Tenshin's victory is undeniable.”

Takeru knows just how skilled Tenshin is, after all, having dropped his lengthy unbeaten run to the hands of the latter in June last year.

Or perhaps it could just be another way for the promotional newcomer to get ‘The Iron Man’ riled up for a dream fight between them – a match that fans worldwide have been long waiting to see.

Poll : 0 votes