"Takeru is something else" - Fans struggle to comprehend Takeru's insane start in his ONE Championship career

Takeru Segawa was supposed to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his ONE Championship debut at ONE 165 in January 2024. Instead, he challenged two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

'The Kicking Machine' handed Takeru a heartbreaking unanimous decision defeat in front of his countrymen at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, constantly attacking the homegrown star's left thigh that slowly turned purple throughout their bout.

'The Natural Born Crusher' redeemed himself with a valiant performance against Burmese standout Thant Zin in September, knocking out the 20-year-old late in round two after Takeru himself got dropped in the opening frame.

Watch Takeru's journey in ONE so far below, which the promotion shared on Instagram:

Fans discussed Takeru's first two bouts in the promotion in the comments section, writing:

"Warrior never surrender"

"Debuts and gets Superlek, starting the game and immediately skipping to the final boss 😂"

"Debut against Superlek 💀"

"Bros first fight was supposed to be with Rodtang the goat and then he actually fought Superlek. Takeru is something else bruh."

"Debut against Superlek. A real life soul game for Takeru."

Takeru's bout with Rodtang set to headline March 23 card

Takeru missed out on his flyweight kickboxing battle with Rodtang at ONE 165 because the latter pulled out due to an injury to his left hand.

Over a year since they were first scheduled to fight, the Team Vasileus representative and Rodtang will finally share the circle in the main event of ONE 172 on March 23.

Additionally, the 33-year-old will have a chance to replace the memory of his stinging defeat to Superlek, who also holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, with a monumental win over Rodtang as ONE 172 will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

