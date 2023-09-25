Takeru “very interested” in flyweight kickboxing title bout against Rodtang if Superlek moves to bantamweight

Takeru Segawa wants just one fighter to welcome him at ONE Championship, and that man is ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The Japanese megastar was in attendance when Rodtang waged war against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fight 34 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Though Rodtang dropped the unanimous decision to the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Takeru said ‘The Iron Man’ is still the man he wants to face inside the circle.

Takeru even figured in an interesting caveat.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Takeru was asked if he’d want to face Rodtang for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship if Superlek decides to vacate the gold and move up to bantamweight.

Takeru said:

“Very very interested. I wanna do that.”

Takeru was arguably ONE Championship’s biggest signing of 2023 and his arrival to the promotion sparked a wave of anticipation for dream matches that could potentially come true.

The 32-year-old, who’s also the latest incarnation of the legendary Tiger Mask persona, is closing on his highly anticipated debut in the promotion and he was even seen working with some of ONE Championship’s top stars.

Takeru has been spending a few days in Bangkok and trained with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

It’s only a matter of time before Takeru, the only three-division K1 world champion, steps inside the circle and produces another moment of magic in his already legendary career.