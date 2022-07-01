Talk to your sons before they get radicalized by Joe Rogan - TV host Chelsea Handler argues for US abortion rights on Jimmy Kimmel Live

In her closing monologue guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel live, actress Chelsea Handler asked the audience not to let their sons get radicalized by Joe Rogan. The actress was supporting women's right to abortions while saying this:

"There are a lot that men can do to help women, like not creating laws that kill women. You should stop voting for people who would not protect your wife, your sister, your mother, aunt, or grandmother's right to choose what comes out of her Pikachu. Talk to your sons. Tell them why this is so important before they get radicalized by Joe Rogan."

Watch Chelsea Handler on Jimmy Kimmel Live below:

Despite mostly being on the pro-choice side of the debate, Joe Rogan has, on multiple occasions in the past, voiced his concerns over late-term abortions.

Joe Rogan @joerogan @RichardDawkins That's silly. The outrage of abortion is that a fetus has the potential for human life. That's obviously not true of a pig. @RichardDawkins That's silly. The outrage of abortion is that a fetus has the potential for human life. That's obviously not true of a pig.

Joe Rogan @joerogan @timminchin @RichardDawkins It is silly because it ignores what tweaks people about abortion: if you don't kill it, it grows to be a human. @timminchin @RichardDawkins It is silly because it ignores what tweaks people about abortion: if you don't kill it, it grows to be a human.

Chelsea is known to be pro-choice. In an essay for Playboy, the actress revealed that she had two abortions during her teen years.

She wrote that she got pregnant due to an unhealthy relationship when she was sixteen. In the essay, the actress doubled down that all women should have the option to make any choice relating to their bodies, including abortions.

Joe Rogan gives his two cents on the abortion debate

In a JRE episode from 2018, Rogan expressed his discontent with late-term abortions. The comedian said that even though he wanted people to have the right to choose, it was a bit more complicated when women were in the later stages of their pregnancies:

"I just don't like people telling other people what they can and can't do. But it gets weird when the baby gets like six months old. You know, it gets weird when they are really, really pregnant, because in some states... I know that some states had late term abortions."

The comedian further explained that even though he supported women's right to choose, according to him, there was a big difference between a few cells and a fully developed fetus:

"Im 100% for women's right to choose, but as a human being, just as a person observing this, there is a big difference between a little clump of cells and a fetus with an eyeball and a beating heart."

Watch the JRE clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far