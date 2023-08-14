"Talking sh** about Khabib?" - When Tony Ferguson goaded Sean O'Malley to keep taking shots at bitter rival

Tony Ferguson once asked Sean O'Malley to continue trash talking his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fights never to have happened in the UFC. Reguarly referred to as the most cursed fight in MMA, the two lightweight stars were due to compete on five separate occasions. A mix of freak injuries, COVID-19 and bad weight cuts prevented the pair from ever going head-to-head.

'The Eagle' later retired from the octagon in 2020 and 'El Cucuy' has suffered a sharp decline in his career, losing his last six fights. Since the pair were never able to settle their beef, Ferguson has reguarly stated his distain for the Russian fighter and still reguarly campaigns to face him.

One such occasion occured last year when Ferguson bumped into Sean O'Malley outside a UFC event. The lightweight star approached 'Sugar' and addressed comments he had made regarding Nurmagomedov. O'Malley had previously stated he may be able to submit 'The Eagle'.

The bantamweight contender explained that his comments had been taken out of context, but Ferguson jokingly asked him to keep talking smack about his rival. He said:

"Don't make me ankle pick you, son of a b*tch, haha! You've been talking sh*t about Khabib, huh? You should've! Just keep it f*cking coming. Keep doing it."

Aljamain Sterling sends final message to Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley is set for the biggest fight of his career this weekend as he prepares to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. The pair will main event the UFC 292 card, which takes place on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ahead of their matchup, the two bantamweight stars have reguarly traded shots at one another. Sterling's latest comments have certainly raised the stakes.

According to 'Funk Master', he is planning on ending O'Malley's career as a top contender. During an interview with TMZ Sports, the bantamweight champ said:

"I'm just saying the Booger Show is over. After August 19 you can do all the Booger Suga you want. No one is going to give a s**t about you [Sean O'Malley].That's what it's about. I'm sorry, there's levels to this, there's a reason why I'm the champ and there's a reason why you're fighting for the belt. There's a reason why there is a lot of people who don't think that you deserve to be fighting for the belt. So you should be thanking me, and when I'm done, you can kiss my shoes after I boot your a** and drag you up and down that octagon."

