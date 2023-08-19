"Talks a lot of talk" - KSI vows to slap Dillon Danis at KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference, but under these conditions

YouTuber turned boxer Olajide Olatunji, widely known as KSI, and MMA fighter Dillon Danis have a tumultuous history filled with conflicts and missed opportunities for a showdown.

From getting punched by Danis at a MisFits weigh-in to the jiu-jitsu aficionado walking away from a scheduled boxing bout against Olatunji at the last minute, the Youtuber clearly has bad blood with the MMA fighter.

KSI is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury this October. On the same card, Danis will take on Logan Paul.

With the press conference for the event set to take place on August 22 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, Olajide Olatunji is hoping to finally unleash his retribution on the Bellator athlete.

During a recent physical therapy session with sports physio specialist Harvey Ubhi, the social media star stated that he will surely slap Danis if the MMA star comes near him during the presser:

"If I see him, I'm slapping him because I have to get my get back. [But for that] he has to come to the press conference, and if he does, and I'm right next to him, I'm slapping him straight up. He is a man that talks a lot of talk and never walks anywhere."

Since lacing up his gloves for the first time in 2019, the YouTube superstar has amassed a boxing record of 5-0-1 with one NC (including professional and exhibition bouts).

When KSI went on an epic rant on Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis was originally scheduled to face Olajide Olatunji at the MF & DAZN X Series 4 earlier this January. However, the Bellator athlete pulled out of the fight at the last minute, leaving the YouTube superstar without an opponent with the fight card just ten days out.

Luckily, Olatunji convinced fellow YouTuber Thomas Oliveira to step in on short notice to save the card. During an interview in the lead-up to his fight against Oliveira, the social media star blasted Danis for his unruly behavior, saying:

"[For] Danis, there was literally no excuse [for him pulling out]. His excuse was, I don't fancy it anymore... He did literally all the press, all the clout, did everything. Said he's going to destroy me, beat me up, dashed coffee in my face, pissed me off... and then just peaced out and said naa, I just don't want to fight you, I'm sacred. It's just disappointing, disgraceful. Bro, he is the su*m of the earth man... He should never enter any combat sports ever again."

Catch KSI's comments below