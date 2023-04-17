Tamikka Brents, who got her skull broken by transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox, is an avid LGBTQ advocate

Tamikka Brents, who once fought the first transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox, is also a vocal proponent of LGBTQ rights.

Brents suffered a brutal first-round knockout loss to Fox under the CCCW (Capital City Cage Wars) banner back in 2014. 'Boom Boom' also suffered a concussion, a fracture to her orbital bone and received seven staples to her head.

Tamikka Brents vs Fallon Fox.

The fight inevitably led to the long-running debate surrounding transgender athletes competing in female sports with Fox on the receiving end of severe criticism. Her opponent Brents was an avid LGBTQ advocate, carrying the PRIDE flag during her walkouts even during her amateur career.

While the 34-year-old Springfield, Illinois native didn't face many issues coming out to her friends and family, she is well aware of the repercussions others face. Offering advice to others, Brents told Bleacher Report in an earlier interview:

"It’s like ripping off a Band-Aid; you don’t want to do it slow, you’ve just got to take it off. Just do it. If it comes out where it’s bad and they don’t like it, well, at least it’s off your chest. You can’t control other peoples’ emotions and actions, so go on and get it over with so you can be happy with yourself.”

She added:

"I feel like I could give a lot of input and advice on situations... I would love to be an advocate for the LGBT. That would be cool.”

A rumor about Fallon Fox having fractured two of her opponents' skulls was recently debunked.

Transgender fighter Fallon Fox's opponent Tamikka Brents' advise to those who oppose homosexuality

While Tamikka Brents has had the privilege of being unabashedly gay, she is well aware of situations where parents have disowned their children for coming out. Speaking to those opposed to homosexuality, Brents suggested that they shouldn't judge it before trying it.

While she didn't expect everyone to try it, Brents advised people not to discriminate on the basis of sexual identity. She further told Bleacher Report back in 2012:

“I always say don’t knock it until you try it. But I know not everyone is going to try it. I would just say go with what you’re feeling, but don’t hate or dislike somebody just because they’re different.”

Tamikka Brents only fought twice after her loss to Fallon Fox, suffering consecutive first-round stoppage losses. She is currently married to nutritionist Teri Brents.

