Tatiana Suarez shares definitive prediction for UFC 312 fight against Zhang Weili, explains why her style matches up well against the champion

Tatiana Suarez recently shared a definitive prediction for her UFC 312 title fight against Zhang Weili and explained why she is such a great matchup for the champion. She noted that Weili has slightly altered her approach in fights and intends to take advantage of that.

The former 'TUF' winner has overcome plenty of obstacles in her career so far as injuries and health issues have frequently sidelined her just as she appeared to build momentum. Despite not being able to compete last year, Suarez was granted a title shot as her unbeaten 10-0 record, including win over former champions Andrade, Alexa Grasso, and Carla Esparza were taken into account.

The 34-year-old is known for her exceptional grappling and wrestling, and so she is confident that it will be a determining factor at UFC 312.

While speaking to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Suarez highlighted Weili's grappling in her latest outings and mentioned that she believes it will play into her game plan and result in her becoming the new strawweight champion:

"I think [Zhang] Weili, she likes to do it all. And especially as of late, she really hasn't done actually much of the standup. I feel like her last couple fights, she's just only done grappling...And I think that, you know, our styles and the way [they] match up, I feel like I'm going to submit her...I don't have any rounds in mind but I know I'm going to submit her." [3:45]

Check out the full interview featuring Tatiana Suarez's comments below:

Tatiana Suarez highlights submission skills ahead of UFC 312

In addition to sharing her prediction for her strawweight title fight against Zhang Weili at UFC 312, Tatiana Suarez highlighted her own submission skills.

During the aforementioned interview, Suarez mentioned that she has plenty of submissions in her arsenal and believes that it will give her an advantage and will be the determining factor in her bout against Weili:

"I have an array of submissions that most people don't have. I can do a lot of chokes...I just feel like that's where I excel. I'm not just a wrestler, I'm a great grappler." [4:55]

Check out the official UFC 312 promo featuring Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez below:

