Tatiana Suarez shows off post-treatment knee after suffering nasty gash during UFC 312 fight, fans issue reactions: "Oh that's bad"

Tatiana Suarez's knee was sliced open during her UFC 312 loss to Zhang Weili, and it was a cause of concern for many. Thereafter, she took to her Instagram story to share an image of her stitched-up knee. A screenshot of her story has been making the rounds on X/Twitter, where fans were left jaw-dropped.

It was one of many setbacks Suarez experience in her bout with Zhang, including getting outwrestled for the first time in her career, despite finding tremendous success in the first few minutes. In the aftermath, she sported her wounded knee as a battle scar.

(NSFW: Graphic Image)

Naturally, MMA fans wasted no time in flocking to the tweet to share their thoughts on Suarez's wounded knee, which has become, to an extent, a symbol of her lopsided defeat to Zhang. One fan expressed astonishment over how poorly he perceive the stitching to be.

"Did she stitch that up herself? Looks sh*t"

This echoed by another tweet.

"Botched stitch job. Looks like my arm when I got cut by tile. The sh*t broke open and healed like a**. Good ol urgent care stitches"

Many continued to remark on how poorly they regarded the stitching.

"Oh that's bad"

Some even asked about the quality of the stitching.

"Is this a good stitch?"

The loss to Zhang marked an end to Suarez's excellent run of form, which saw her author a 10-0 record prior to UFC 312. Moreover, she had wins over two former UFC women's strawweight champions in Jéssica Andrade and Carla Esparza, both of whom she defeated dominantly during her unbeaten run.

Tatiana Suarez has been plagued by injuries for most of her career

Tatiana Suarez first fought under the UFC banner back in 2016, yet received her first title shot in the promotion nearly 10 years later in 2025. After nearly 10 years in the UFC, she has managed to fight only 8 times, and her inactivity has been largely due to her injury woes.

Check out Tatiana Suarez training around her knee injury:

She has withdrawn from several fights throughout her career over health-related reasons, one which saw her embark on a three-year hiatus. Now, at 34 years old after a humbling loss, she must work hard to earn a second title shot, provided she doesn't suffer another injury that could close the door on her career as a fighter.

