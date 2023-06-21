"Taunting us with her, all of it factor" - Fans gush over erection pill commercial featuring UFC interviewer Helen Yee and The Schmo

MMA reporters Helen Yee and her partner Dave Schmulenson, A.K.A. The Schmo, have caused a stir among MMA fans following a recent sponsorship advert on their YouTube channel.

The advert centered around an erectile dysfuntion pill produced by a company called Blue Chew.

The Schmo, known for his eccentric interviewing style, was showered in praise by fans for his performance. The advert featured prior to an interview he conducted with Sean Strickland, and the MMA reporter said this:

"So The Schmo is getting ready to get the ol' razzle-dazzle on, and then that old problem happens again. We can't get it up. Race out of bed, open up the phone and go to BlueChew.com. We get that nice blue pill..."

Watch the video below:

Most fans commented on The Schmo's enthusiastic performance, praising him for the entertainment value of the advert.

But some fans also commented on Helen Yee's appearance in the video too, despite her lack of dialogue. See some of the comments below:

"Dude, love your add (and Helen taunting us with her, all of it factor) and as usual you two made that interview classic !!! Carry on Youngans"

"That was a great ad by the Schmo lol. He didn’t half ass the promoting. He went all in and I bet it gets him even more opportunities in the future"

"Blue chew ain’t paying you enough brother that was insane"

"Ghat damn that ad was actually entertaining. Followed up by an always entertaining Strickland, this was wins all around"

"Schmo is goated for that ad. Ariel could never"

"That’s the first time I’ve ever laughed out loud at a sponsorship in a video"

See the comments below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Helen Yee's advert with The Schmo

Screenshot of fan reactions to Yee's advert with The Schmo

Helen Yee and The Schmo are not the only members of the MMA-verse that have been involved with Blue Chew.

Iconic fight announcer Bruce Buffer, as well as former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, also featured in an advert for the company.

Watch the video below:

Helen Yee and Aljamain Sterling joke about the champion getting caught "staring" during old viral interview

Helen Yee has been involved in MMA as a journalist for many years, and her unique and fluid interviewing style has seen her capture many hilarious moments on camera.

Yee recently interviewed Aljamain Sterling, during which the pair joked about an interview they did in 2019. In the video, the bantamweight champion was caught "staring" at Helen Yee's bossom.

During their recent interview, she was sure to point out that Sterling was "reading the microphone."

'Funk Master' said this:

"See, I look like this [at the microphone], and it looks different [on camera]."

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes