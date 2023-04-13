Who is The Schmo? Everything about the quirky MMA journalist beefing with Ariel Helwani

The Schmo is one of the most popular MMA journalists and is known throughout the combat sports community for his offbeat and unorthodox style of interviewing athletes.

An alternate sports persona created by Dave Schmulenson, The Schmo describes his form of journalism as "sports comedy," where sports comes first and comedy second. The 33-year-old reporter often injects his interviews with a healthy dose of comedy and self-deprecating humor.

A sports management graduate from the University of Arizona, Schmulenson regularly interviews some of the most prominent personalities in combat sports and is often seen covering significant events across the UFC, Bellator, and BKFC with his partner and fellow MMA journalist Helen Yee.

He also hosts a podcast with former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo called The Triple C & Schmo Show on YouTube.

While Dave Schmulenson usually maintains his easy-going and carefree attitude, the reporter recently reignited his long-running feud with fellow MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland made some snide comments about Helwani's nose and brought up his previous refusals to compete against Schmulenson in sports for charity.

The host of The MMA Hour did not take kindly to the jokes, leading to Schmulenson addressing him via a lengthy Twitter post.

The Schmo–Ariel Helwani beef: What did Dave Schmulenson say to The MMA Hour host?

Judging by The Schmo's message to Ariel Helwani, it's quite obvious that the two MMA journalists share a mutual dislike for each other.

Dave Schmulenson recently took shots at Helwani, accusing him of being a liar and a "keyboard warrior." The Schmo vented his anger at Helwani's tendency to spread misinformation while claiming that the 40-year-old Canadian reporter once gave him a fake email address during their first meeting at a UFC 227 press conference in 2018.

Schmulenson also accused Helwani of being "scared" to participate in any athletic events for charity. He further denied any involvement in Sean Strickland's comments about Ariel Helwani during their interview and challenged him to stop hiding:

"I now understand why Ariel's [nose] is so damn big. He's giving Pinocchio a run for his money. All he does is lie... I had nothing to do with Strickland bringing you up during our interview yesterday. My improv & reaction speak for itself."

He continued:

"We know you're scared, and it doesn't matter. Stop bringing up my name and spreading lies... [Don't] act like a tough guy when you can't take the heat, you keyboard warrior."

