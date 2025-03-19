Tawanchai believes Masaaki Noiri will be tough with hometown support in Saitama Super Arena: "He won't give up easily"

When a fighter competes in front of their home fans and compatriots, they feed off their energy and cheers to power their way to victory. This is exactly what Tawanchai PK Saenchai expects when he meets Masaaki Noiri in the co-main event of ONE 172.

The pair of striking geniuses meet on March 23 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai said that Noiri's credentials as a former world champion and the home advantage would be beneficial to him, as he proclaimed:

"This man is a kickboxing champion. He's fighting in his home country, so he won't give up easily."

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion looks to become the newest member of the double champion club under the world's largest martial arts organization and collect his second 26-pound golden belt with a win over Noiri.

Tawanchai says that his previous win over Superbon has regained his confidence

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym-affiliated athlete also told ONE Championship that his second-round TKO win over Superbon during their championship rematch at ONE 170 last January 2025 has significantly helped him reclaim his confidence.

This was after his two previous wins over Jo Nattawut in October 2023 and June 2024, where a lot of fans and pundits criticized him for his lackluster performances.

The 25-year-old Thai superstar stated:

"I felt relieved after my last fight. Everything has been unlocked. Before the fight, I was under a lot of pressure. There was a lot of drama from the fight with Jo [Nattawut] and somewhat made me lack confidence. Now I'm back on track."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

