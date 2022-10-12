“I felt like I was in a dream” - Tawanchai was on cloud nine after winning the world title at ONE 161

Striking phenom Tawanchai PK. Saenchai successfully accomplished his dream at ONE 161 when he won the esteemed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Over the course of the five-round war, the 23-year-old Thai was able to showcase superior skill over the highly experienced former world champion, Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the new titleholder discussed how much the win meant to him.

“I was excited and happy when [the fight] came to the end of the fifth round. I knew my dream would come true soon and the belt was mine... When I took the belt on my shoulder, I felt like I was in a dream. I didn’t dare to think that an ordinary fighter like me would become the world champion. I can’t describe my happiness right now.”

The 23-year-old Thai has gone a perfect 3-0 in 2022, culminating a successful year by taking the featherweight Muay Thai throne for himself. At such a young age, the champ is carving out an incredible legacy in combat sports.

Chatri Sityodtong was highly impressed with Tawanchai

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai's performance impressed international audiences. His fighting career has also left an impression on ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Sityodtong said that the 23-year-old could become a generational talent. He even compared him to one of the all-time greats in Muay Thai.

"[Tawanchai PK.Saenchai] is a generational talent. He reminds me of Samart Payakaroon, except he hits harder than Samart Payakaroon. Obviously, he's regarded as the greatest of all time in Muay Thai. He's faster, he moves in similar ways, but he's much more powerful. And he just has unbelievable eyes, he can see things happen as they unfold, wait until they unfold. So that's why he rarely gets hit with a solid shot."

See the full interview below:

Taking the crown from dangerous former world champion Petchmorakot at ONE 161 was an unforgettable moment for the Thai, and for combat sports fans. He recognizes this fight as the bout in which the dreams he has been fighting for came true.

Poll : 0 votes