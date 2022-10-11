“You can become a legend” - Chatri Sityodtong reveals brief interaction with Tawanchai PK. Saenchai after ONE 161 

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai received some brief words of wisdom from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong after his fight at ONE 161.

Newly crowned world champion Tawanchai PK. Saenchai made ONE history on September 29 by defeating four-time ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee via unanimous decision.

In defeating Petchmorakot, the 23-year-old has undeniably positioned himself among the best strikers in the world. With that said, it’s easy to let all the attention that comes with fame and money get to one’s head and produce negative results, especially for someone as young as Tawanchai.

So, self-made entrepreneur and dedicated martial artist Chatri Sityodtong left the Muay Thai prodigy with some words of wisdom that night. Speaking to ONE Championship, Chatri revealed what he said:

“I talked to him just very briefly as he was walking out of the cage. And you know, he's thanking me and I just said, 'Hey, you know, you can become a legend if you just stay humble, and you work hard.' And he just said, 'Yes, sir. I'm going to work really hard to defend this, this is my dream, and I will be humble.'”

Tawanchai was a well-known prodigy in the martial arts world before making his long-awaited debut at ONE Championship in 2021. Fighting professionally since the age of 14, he accumulated an impressive Muay Thai record of 126-31-2 in a short amount of time, which was enough to capture the attention of Chatri Sityodtong.

Making a massive statement against Sean Clancy in his first outing with the promotion, fans knew right then and there that he was destined to be a world champion one day. Last year, he experienced his first loss by split-decision but bounced back stronger to earn back-to-back finishes that claimed his stake for the world title.

With the dawn of a new era in Muay Thai, Tawanchai plans to keep his legacy alive for years to come.

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai asked if an immediate rematch with Petchmorakot is on the cards

It’s uncertain whether there will be an immediate rematch between Tawanchai PK. Saenchai and Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Since becoming the new Muay Thai world champion, the Thai superstar has had a target on his back. Those on the list of potential challengers for his world title include Petchmorakot for a rematch, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Unafraid of what the future holds, the Thai superstar would rather let ONE Championship decide. During the ONE 161 post-fight interview, he said:

“Personally I can fight with anyone in the division but it would be for ONE Championship to say who will be next. If ONE Championship says it’s going to be a rematch, yes, I can.”

