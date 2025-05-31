Tawanchai confident his old foe Superbon will “win easily” in looming title unification match against nemesis Masaaki Noiri

Tawanchai is more than confident that Superbon will defeat Masaaki Noiri.

In March, Noiri delivered perhaps the biggest upset in ONE Championship history, scoring a third-round TKO against Tawanchai at ONE 172 to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Now, Noiri is gearing up for a unification clash as he's expected to meet Superbon, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king, later this year.

During an appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Tawanchai expressed confidence that Superbon would ultimately do what he couldn't, and "easily" defeat the former two-division K-1 champion.

"It was truly a shock to the world! It shocked me too! Everyone was shocked," Sinsamut said. "Nabil and I were stunned. I'm already looking ahead: if Superbon fights Masaaki Noiri, how do you analyze it? Will Superbon win easily?"

"He'll win easily," Tawanchai responded.

Interestingly, that's what everyone said when asked if Tawanchai would beat Noiri at ONE 172—and we all know how that played out.

Tawanchai says overconfidence and a lack of preparation resulted in his loss to Masaaki Noiri

Tawanchai's loss against Masaaki Noiri in Japan came as a shock to every fighter and fan around the world.

However, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion recently offered some insight into the defeat, suggesting that a bit of overconfidence on his part resulted in his first career loss in nearly four years.

"I was a bit overconfident, assuming that because I'm usually healthy, I could adapt to any country and eat anything," Tawanchai revealed. "But the change in climate definitely affected me."

Perhaps we'll get to see Tawanchai and Noiri run it back on martial arts' biggest global stage before long. But first, Noiri has a (yet to be scheduled) date with one of the greatest pound-for-pound kickboxers on the planet.

