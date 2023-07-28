Tawanchai defends ONE featherweight Muay Thai crown against Superbon in epic all-Thai showdown

ONE Championship just set up a match that will shake Muay Thai to its very core.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is scheduled to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against fellow Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 15.

The titanic all-Thai matchup goes down on October 6, US primetime, and will broadcast live and free in North America via Prime Video.

ONE Championship announced on Instagram:

"Get ready for an ELECTRIFYING clash of superstar strikers 💥 Tawanchai defends the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against Superbon on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo! 🏆 @tawanchay_pk @superbon_banchamek."

By all accounts, this could be Tawanchai’s career's biggest match.

The fighter had fierce duels against Sean Clancy, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Jamal Yusupov throughout his ONE Championship career.

Superbon, however, has already established himself as one of the greatest Thai strikers of all time. The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has 114 wins in his professional career and has won world titles in IPCC, La Nuit Des Champions, Enfusion, and Kunlun.

Superbon is also just one of two fighters in history to have knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan.

While his head kick knockout of Petrosyan was already an incredible feather to his cap, that match also made Superbon the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in October 2021.

Tawanchai’s world title defense against Superbon is arguably the biggest Muay Thai bout of the year. A successful world title defense for Tawanchai might even put him in a match for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Stay tuned for the bout card’s official venue, which ONE Championship could be revealed in the coming weeks.