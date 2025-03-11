"Tawanchai hits like three Larsens" - Fans feel the mismatch in power in Tawanchai's ice-cold knockout finish of Niclas Larsen

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's rise to ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion status featured three knockouts, one of which came against Danish standout Niclas Larsen in June 2022.

Ad

Larsen looked surprised when he got dropped by a slick combo of punches from Tawanchai barely 30 seconds into their bout. The 25-year-old continued with the pressure until he put away 'Dreamchaser' with a straight left-hand midway through the second round.

Check out the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans were mesmerized with how Tawanchai easily defeated the WBC Muay Thai super welterweight champion, and wrote in the comments:

"Tawanchai hits like 3 Larsens."

"Tawanchai!!!!! My hero!!!! From Thailand."

"Tawanchai is just like Buakaw in his prime. Very good. The left hand is gorgeous."

"He knows the art of war."

"Buddy never even stood chance. Sure he's probably a good fighter but I mean he got rocked at least twice first round. Larson chose the wrong dude."

Ad

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

Tawanchai went on to dethrone then-reigning 155-pound Muay Thai king Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022. He has since succesfully defended the gold four times.

Ad

Tawanchai looks back on his humble beginnings

Ahead of his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship bout with Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, Tawanchai opened up on why he chose a career in combat sports.

He said in an interview with the promotion:

"I had a very rough childhood. My family lived comfortably, but my dad went bankrupt and we had to sell everything. My father accepted a job driving a van, but it was not enough. So I had to fight to help my family."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.