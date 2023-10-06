Tawanchai impressed by Rodtang’s unwavering determination against Superlek: “He is the best”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will return to the featherweight kickboxing division to continue making his way up the ladder.

As the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, the titleholder has already turned his attention to conquering a second division under the ONE Championship banner.

This Friday, October 6, he faces Jo Nattawut in a replacement match-up for a contest that had a ‘Fight of the Year’ potential on the global stage of the organization.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate was originally scheduled to defend his belt against former kickboxing titleholder, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The fight would have produced an incredible few weeks for striking fans with another dream contest taking place just weeks before.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, one of the biggest Muay Thai contests of all time went down as Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 finally went head-to-head.

In a contest that instantly delivered on the hype and the years of waiting to see it take place, Superlek emerged victorious, winning the decision after a back-and-forth war.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai gave his thoughts on the fight before his return this weekend.

Like many, he thought the decision came down to the wire after both men had a lot of success throughout the three rounds:

“This fight was really close. Superlek has his weight advantage. He throws more weapons than Rodtang. But he was badly hurt when Rodtang punched him. But overall, this fight was a close call.”

The Muay Thai champion also paid respect to Rodtang and said that even though he didn’t win the fight, he deserves a lot of credit for his performance:

“I respect Rodtang a lot. He accepted to fight with a 5 lb handicap. With that, I thought he had no chance with Superlek. But he could handle Superlek so well. He is the best.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.