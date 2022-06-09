"My goal is to take that belt from him" - Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is ready for his title shot vs. Petchmorakot

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is ready to take his career-defining win.

The rising Muay Thai star moved one step closer to the title after he beat Niclas Larsen in the main event of their namesake card ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen last Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tawanchai’s dominant second-round knockout win over Larsen earned him the shot to face ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee and also a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In his post-fight interview, Tawanchai said he’ll push himself to the absolute limit to prepare for Petchmorakot and maintain a maddening focus for his biggest match yet.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai said:

“If I get to fight him, I will train even harder two or three times even harder. And all my focus is going to be on taking that belt away from him. And I know his game plan, I know who he is, I know how his game would be. I will read every step during the fight. My goal is to take that belt from him.”

Tawanchai is currently the No.5 contender in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division and holds a 3-1 record in the promotion. Tabbed as one of the future superstars of the sport, the 23-year-old also holds an astounding 126-31-2 professional record.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai sees himself dominating Petchmorakot

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai was nearly flawless during his fight against Larsen at ONE 158, and he believes he can do the same once he faces Petchmorakot for the belt.

Using his devastating teeps to great effect, Tawanchai was able to keep Larsen at a distance. With the match under his control, the PK.Saenchai Muay Thai Gym fighter exploded for a brutal right hook-left straight combination that finished the Danish striker late in the second round.

When asked if he could perform the same way against Petchmorakot, Tawanchai said:

“I think yes, I can do it. And for everyone that's been waiting for my fight, for my fans, I will do my best to show you my best performance… I'm really proud of this fight. A lot of the things that I've been training and did in my fighting camp, and I've used it and it really showed up tonight.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far