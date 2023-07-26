Tawanchai refuses to crumble ‘under pressure’: “I want to face great fighters”

Like a true world champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is determined to learn new skills and test himself against the best fighters in the world.

Capturing the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title with a stellar performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 last year, Tawanchai has established himself as one of the most exciting and feared fighters inside the Circle.

Next, the Thai sensation will attempt to establish himself as a formidable foe in the world of kickboxing and he straps on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash with Georgian fighter Davit Kiria, notable for having 40 wins on his record.

Ahead of his return to action inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai expressed a desire to challenge himself, both in competition and in the gym, to prove he can hang with the absolute best in the world:

“It’s a pressure [to learn new techniques] but also a challenge because I want to face great fighters to prove to myself.”

Tawanchai will make his kickboxing debut under the ONE banner riding an impressive four-fight win streak, with three of those victories coming by way of knockout. That includes a 49-second destruction of Jamal Yusupov in his first defense of the featherweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year.

Switching gears to kickboxing, Tawanchai will face a tough first test against David Kiria, who makes his fifth walk to the Circle on August 4.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime.