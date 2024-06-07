Tawanchai says criticism from the first Jo Nattawut clash is part of the game: “I don’t really feel anything about it”

Tawanchai isn't trying to hear any of the criticism from his first fight with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

Stepping in on short notice, Nattawut delivered a sensational performance against Tawanchai in their kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 15, taking the reigning Muay Thai champion to the limit and, in the eyes of many, doing enough to end his two-year-long unbeaten streak.

However, the judges didn't see it that way, as they handed Tawanchai a unanimous decision victory.

This Friday, June 7, the two Thai warriors will run it back, this time in the art of eight limbs as the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title hangs in the balance.

The fight will headline an absolutely loaded ONE 167 card emanating from the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai made it clear that he's not concerned with the criticism being lobbed in his direction regarding his first meeting with Nattawut. Instead, he's focused on coming out on top when something more significant is on the line — the 26 pounds of gold.

"I don’t really feel anything about it in particular about the criticism from the first fight," he said. "For now, I’m looking forward to this one, and I want to see what people will say from this one."

Tawanchai puts his seven-fight win streak on the line at ONE 167

When he steps into the Circle for the 10th time in his ONE Championship career, the divisional king will not only put his title on the line, but he'll also put his seven-fight win streak at stake.

Dating back to January 2022, the Thai superstar has looked practically unbeatable, aside from his showing against Jo Nattawut last year.

In the time since his last loss, he's collected noteworthy wins over the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Superbon.

Will he add another big win to his resume and redeem himself after a lackluster performance last October, or will Jo Nattawut finish what he started at ONE Fight Night 15 and take home his first ONE world title?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.