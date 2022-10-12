“I wanted to give my all” - Tawanchai shares mindset in world title winning performance

Combat sports phenom Tawanchai PK.Saenchai has just accomplished his dreams of capturing a world title in ONE Championship. In a five-round war, he took the Muai Thai featherweight throne from Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

The 23-year-old defeated the much more experienced Petchmorakot and took the crown by way of a unanimous decision. The phenom wanted to prove his ability to the world but mainly, he wanted to prove himself to Petchmorakot. In an interview with ONE Championship, he explained:

“My game plan was to fight toe-to-toe. Because that was the world title match, I wanted to give my all. I wanted to show him that I am as good as him. So, I changed my style from passive to aggressive."

Tawanchai has also graciously offered a rematch to the former world champion, which shows just how much respect fellow fighters have for Petchmorakot:

“It’s okay that someone who supports Petchmorakot may be upset with the result. This match was really close. I totally understand how they feel. But we should respect the judges’ decision."

The PK.Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative would gladly give a rematch to the former world titleholder in an attempt to erase any doubts as to who deserved the win from the judges:

“I’m ready for the rematch because I enjoyed the last fight. And there are controversies, so I’d gladly accept the rematch.”

At just 23, Tawanchai has earned over 120 career victories in the sport. He is undefeated in 2022 and won a world title in his last appearance in the circle.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai on accomplishing his dreams

Since he began competing in Muay Thai stadiums, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai has always aimed for a world title. At ONE 161, the young Thai fighter accomplished what he set out to do.

In an interview with ONE, the newly crowned Muay Thai champion explained how it feels to accomplish one's dreams:

“I was excited and happy when [the fight] came to the end of the fifth round. I knew my dream would come true soon and the belt was mine... When I took the belt on my shoulder, I felt like I was in a dream. I didn’t dare to think that an ordinary fighter like me would become the world champion. I can’t describe my happiness right now.”

With Tawanchai's huge win over a decorated champion like Petchmorakot, the combat sports world has stood up and taken notice. He will likely return to the ONE circle in early 2023.

Poll : 0 votes