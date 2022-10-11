“It can be anytime or anyone” - Tawanchai PK. Saenchai ready for any challenge to his reign

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai is the new king of ONE's featherweight Muay Thai division, and he's now welcoming any and all challengers to his crown.

The 23-year-old Thai phenom made a statement on the global stage at ONE 161, besting incumbent champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee via unanimous decision.

As far as what's next, Tawanchai is happy to accept a rematch with Petchmorakot or face a new challenger. He told SCMP MMA:

"It can be anytime or anyone as well. Either Petchmorakot can be my next fight or he can go back after a few fights before coming back to me. But for me [I would face] anyone, anytime."

Catch the interview below:

Incredibly, the P.K. Saenchai Muay Thai Gym trainee handed Petchmorakot his first defeat since 2019. Prior to their clash at ONE 161, the former champ had won 11 straight bouts.

Tawanchai eying long reign as champion

The newly crowned featherweight Muay Thai titleholder plans on being the divisional king for a long time. Now riding a three-fight winning streak, Tawanchai is viewed as one of the most talented young stars in all of mixed martial arts.

In fact, he hopes to be a two-sport champion at some point in the future. He told ONE Championship:

"Yes, I want to try kickboxing and I have a goal of becoming a two-belt world champion in the kickboxing division, especially in this division, there are a lot of high-level fighters."

While some viewers believed the judges got the decision wrong at ONE 161, it was evident that the newly crowned champ has what it takes to be a long-reigning king.

Tawanchai hopes to become a two-belt world champion in the future, but it's safe to say he'll remain in Muay Thai for now. With that said, many are wondering who he'll make his first defense against.

The top contenders are former champ Petchmorakot, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Jamal Yusupov, and Jimmy Vienot. There's also the lone foe to defeat him, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

No matter who he takes on next, be sure to tune in as the current featherweight Muay Thai champion is must-watch television.

Check out the full highlights from ONE 161 below:

Poll : 0 votes